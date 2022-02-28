A level 2 fire broke out on the 10th floor of the NG Royal Park building in Kanjurmarg of Mumbai on Monday. Reportedly, around 10 fire tenders are present at the spot. Meanwhile, the reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. Fire fighting operations are underway.

Watch Video Here:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A level 2 fire breaks out in NG Royal Park area in Kanjurmarg of Mumbai. Around 10 fire tenders are present at the spot. Fire fighting operations are underway. pic.twitter.com/qUGk4j4Crd — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2022

