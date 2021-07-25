Maharashtra is receiving heavy rainfall which has lead to floods in several parts of the state. In Sangli, cars, shops and a police station were seen partially submerged in water on Sunday. Watch visuals from Sangli here:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Shops, cars and a police station partially submerged in water in Sangli, following incessant rain causing floods pic.twitter.com/uMq0H7q8Rr — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2021

