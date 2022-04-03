On Sunday, Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray attended the 94th Regatta (boat show) organised by the College of Engineering Pune. Speaking about the event, the Shiv Sena leader said, "It's a fantastic event with a mix of sports & grace, you can see excitement after COVID."

Check tweet:

#WATCH | Maharashtra Tourism & Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray attends the 94th Regatta (boat show) organised in College Of Engineering Pune pic.twitter.com/3fuyhiooUU — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)