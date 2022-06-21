Mahila Congress president Netta D'Souza was seen spitting on a group of cops while participating in a protest. Her video shows her standing on the door of a bus and allegedly spitting on the cops that have gathered beneath as the party continued its protest against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Mahila Congress President Netta D'Souza spits at police personnel during a protest with party workers in Delhi against ED for questioning Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. pic.twitter.com/cPBIntJq1p — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022

