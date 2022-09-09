A huge crowd of devotees and worshippers gathered in the streets of Mumbai amid the procession which is being taken out for the immersion of Lalbaugcha Raja's Ganpati Idol. The celebrations are at their peak as devotees prepare to bid goodbye to their Lord on the occasion of Ganpati Visarjan here.

Watch video:

#WATCH | Mumbai: Massive crowd gathers amid a procession that's being taken out for the immersion of Lalbaugcha Raja's Ganesh idol pic.twitter.com/wd1xZGfaaa — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2022

#WATCH | Mumbai: Procession being taken out by devotees for the immersion of Lalbaugcha Raja's Ganesh idol pic.twitter.com/wai4YpFRud — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2022

