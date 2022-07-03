A protest is underway at in Aarey, Goregaon against the construction of metro car shed. The newly formed Maharashtra government led by CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis directed the Advocate General that the metro car shed be built in Mumbai's Aarey colony itself after they came into power in the state.

