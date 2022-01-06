Neeraj Bishnoi, the main accused and conspirator in the ‘Bulli Bai’ case has been brought to Delhi by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police. The police said that 20-year-old Bishnoi is a resident of Digambar area of Assam’s Jorhat and is a B.Tech student of Vellore Institute of Technology, Bhopal.

