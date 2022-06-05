Over 5000 cycling enthusiasts took part in the cycle rally in Mumbai on June 5 on the occasion of World Environment Day 2022. The event 'cycle chala city bacha' campaign was organised by Mumbai police on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Over 5000 cycling enthusiasts join the cycle rally organized by Mumbai Police on the occasion of World Environment Day. pic.twitter.com/rhKZOl3YjS — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2022

