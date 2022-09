#WATCH | Raipur | They want to connect people to hatred. They've harboured hatred for us for a long time now. Their father & grandfather tried to stop the RSS but the RSS did not stop & kept growing as we continued to get support from people: Dr M Vaidya, RSS on Congress tweet pic.twitter.com/ieelu1owSm— ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)