Rehearsals for the Republic Day Parade 2023 are underway at Delhi’s Kartavya path. The 74th Republic Day parade, scheduled for January 26, will be attended by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. The rehearsals are being done amid the cold weather conditions in national capital. Republic Day 2023: Security Personnel Successfully Conduct Anti-Terror Mock Drill in Red Fort Ahead of January 26

Republic Day 2023:

#WATCH | Rehearsals for Republic Day Parade underway at Kartavya Path, New Delhi pic.twitter.com/eezmzj8ncH — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2023

