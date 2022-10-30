In an unfortunate incident that took place in Gujarat, a several people were feared to be injured after a cable bridge collapsed in the Machchhu river in the Morbi area. In a video that has gone viral on social media, people can be seen swimming in the river after the cable bridge collapses. As the video moves further, people can be seen swimming in order to reach a place of safety. Officials said that at least 35 people, including children, were killed and over 100 were missing as the hanging bridge on the Machhu dam in Gujarat's Morbi collapsed.

People Swim in River To Reach Shore

#WATCH | Several people feared to be injured after a cable bridge collapsed in the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi area today PM Modi has sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue ops, while Gujarat CM Patel has given instructions to arrange immediate treatment of injured pic.twitter.com/VO8cvJk9TI — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2022

