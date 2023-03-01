The national capital witnessed a sudden weather change after reeling in a hot February. As per SkymetWeather, the month of February in Delhi ended on a dry note. However, March has begun on a rainy note for Delhi and NCR with most parts of the national capital observing rains on the first day of the new month. Pictures and videos of rainy day from across the state including ITO, Delhi-NCR region have gone viral on social media. February 2023 Warmest in 122 Years, Summer To Be Hotter, Says IMD.

Sudden Weather Change in Delhi After Hot February

#WATCH | Sudden weather change in Delhi after a hot February. Visuals from ITO pic.twitter.com/E1BNfHvWpw — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2023

March Begins on a Rainy Note in Delhi and NCR

While the month of February ended on a dry note with nil rainfall, March has begun on a rainy note for #DelhiNCR with most parts of the national capital seeing some rains. #Delhi #DelhiRains — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) February 28, 2023

Delhi-NCR Witnesses Sudden Weather Change

Delhi-NCR witnesses sudden weather change pic.twitter.com/0N39xsFMaO — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2023

