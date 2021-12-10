The Indian government brought back stranded Indians and Afghanistan citizens belonging to Sikh and Hindu communities by a specially chartered plane on Friday. Besides the people, three holy Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji from historical Gurdwaras in Afghanistan and Hindu religious scriptures were also flown to India. In the video, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and BJP chief JP Nadda can be seen carrying the Guru Granth Sahib.

Watch the Video Here:

#WATCH | Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and BJP chief JP Nadda carry Guru Granth Sahib which has been brought by Sikh delegation from Kabul, Afghanistan this afternoon. The delegation has brought three Guru Granth Sahib with them. pic.twitter.com/2ckZFRd9oP — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021

