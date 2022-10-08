While addressing a rally in Gujarat's Vadodara, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal said that he was born on Krishna Janmashtami and God sent him with a special task to finish off the descendants of Kansa, the corrupts and goons. "We all will fulfil this task given by God," Arvind Kejriwal said. Kejriwal's statement came hours after posters calling him "anti-Hindu" surfaced in the state.

We All Will Fulfil This Task Given by God

#WATCH | Vadodara, Gujarat: I was born on Krishna Janmashtami and God has sent me with a special task to finish off the descendants of Kansa, the corrupts and goons. We all will fulfil this task given by God: Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/KO69CzH4IX — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2022

