Karnataka student from Haveri district died in an attack by Russian force at Kharkiv city of Ukraine on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Naveen Shekharappa, 21, from Chalageri village of Ranebennur taluk in Haveri district. He was studying medicine at Kharkiv National Medical University for the last four years.

See Tweet:

We have confirmed from MEA the unfortunate demise of Naveen Shekharappa in #Ukraine. He was from Chalageri, Haveri; had left for a nearby store to buy something. Later his friend got a call from a local official that he (Naveen) has died: Manoj Rajan, Commissioner, Karnataka SDMA pic.twitter.com/S9iEyYzrx8 — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2022

