The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released the weather forecast for major cities across India for today, November 15. Mumbai and Delhi will experience fog or mist in the morning, followed by a partly cloudy sky, with temperatures ranging between 23 degrees Celsius to 36 degrees Celsius. Bengaluru will have a generally cloudy sky with light rain, with temperatures between 21 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius. Chennai is expected to see moderate rain with a cloudy sky, with temperatures between 25 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius. Hyderabad will have light rain or drizzle with a cloudy sky, with temperatures between 22 degrees Celsius and 30 degrees Celsius, while Kolkata is expected to have a mainly clear sky with temperatures between 20 degrees Celsius and 30 degrees Celsius.

