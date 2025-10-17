On Tuesday, October 14, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the Southwest monsoon has withdrawn from entire parts of the Northeast region, comprising the eight states. A senior IMD official said that the Southwest monsoon was withdrawn from the entire Northeast region, comprising Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura. The weather agency has issued a green alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts for today, October 17, predicting dry weather for Mumbai and light to moderate rain and thundershowers for Thane and Palghar. According to the weather forecasting service Windy, Mumbai and Delhi will not receive any rainfall on Friday. On the other hand, Chennai is expected to receive 0.3 to 6 mm of rainfall today, with Bengaluru forecasted to receive 0.2 to 1.8 mm of rain. That said, no rainfall has been projected for Hyderabad and Kolkata, with 0.2 mm of rain likely in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla. Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Likely in 16 Districts, IMD Warns of Intense Showers Till October 19.

Mumbai Weather Today, October 17

Delhi Weather Today, October 17

Chennai Weather Today, October 17

Bengaluru Weather Today, October 17

Hyderabad Weather Today, October 17

Kolkata Weather Today, October 17

Shimla Weather Today, October 17

