The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted "cloudy sky with heavy to moderate rain" at isolated places in Mumbai and suburbs with a possibility of thunder and lightning on Wednesday, September 17. The IMD forecasted stable, dry conditions in Delhi for the next few days. Chennai will witness heavy rainfall over the next few days, whereas Bengaluru is likely to witness moderate rainfall accompanied by cooler temperatures. Hyderabad may experience partly sunny skies with chances of isolated showers. Shimla is expected to be pleasant with mild temperatures and clear skies, while Kolkata may see scattered thunderstorms and humid conditions throughout the day. Citizens are advised to carry umbrellas where rain is predicted and stay hydrated in hotter regions, especially Delhi and Chennai. Dehradun Cloudburst: Massive Flooding in Karligaad Rivulet After Continuous Rainfall, 1 Missing (Watch Videos).

