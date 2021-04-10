Election Commission Bans Entry of Political Leaders From Any National, State, or Other Party in Cooch Behar for 72 Hours After Firing Incident:

In Cooch Behar district where voting shall be over by today, no political leader from any national, state, or other party should be allowed to enter the geographical boundaries of the district for the next 72 hours with immediate effect: Election Commission pic.twitter.com/DuWUAZYwtF — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021

