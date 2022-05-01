In order to mark one year of post-poll violence in West Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday put up posters in Dharmatala, Kolkata. "BJP will fight until there is violence-free politics and fear-free Bengal," the posters read.

Check tweet:

