West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday took part in Rath Yatra in Kolkata. A video of Banerjee taking part in the Rath Yatra has also gone viral on social media. The 2-minute 51-second video clip shows Banerjee taking part in the Rath Yatra and even performing 'Pahind Vidhi' on the occasion. The video also shows TMC leaders and other delegates taking part in the Rath Yatra. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Attacks Modi Govt Over Raids in Municipalities, Says ‘Will CBI Now Enter People’s Washrooms’.

Mamata Banerjee Takes Part in Rath Yatra

#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee takes part in #RathYatra in Kolkata and performs 'Pahind Vidhi' on the occasion. pic.twitter.com/vhECfQ2100 — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023

