Travel has taken a hit as several flights have been delayed in West Bengal's Kolkata. As per news agency ANI, a few flights were delayed due to fog and low visibility in Kolkata. A picture of the Flight Information Display System from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport shows several flights' status as "Delayed". Amit Shah Likely to Visit Kolkata on Dec 26, to Hold Organisational Meetings.

Flights Delayed in Kolkata

#WATCH | West Bengal: Few flights delayed due to fog and low visibility in Kolkata; Visuals from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport pic.twitter.com/tSoHPvZTwG — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2023

