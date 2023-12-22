New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit West Bengal on December 26 to hold organisational meetings with state leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Lok Sabha election, state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar told ANI on Friday.

According to party sources, Shah would kick-start his meeting with the state leadership and workers of the party in Kolkata on December 26 to feel the pulse of West Bengal BJP's organizational strength, before the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Amit Shah had last visited West Bengal on November 29, when he addressed a public rally in Kolkata.

While addressing a public rally in Dharmatala, Shah said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) is the "country's law" and the Narendra Modi-led Central government is going to implement it at any cost.

"In the state in which so much infiltration occurs, will development take place there?...That is why Mamata Banerjee is opposing the CAA...But I would say that CAA is the law of the country, and no one can stop it...We will implement it...," Shah had said in his address.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 aims to facilitate the grant of citizenship to migrants belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi or Christian communities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 was notified on December 12 and came into force on January 10 in 2020. (ANI)

