New Delhi, December 31: The Union health ministry on Friday said in a tweet that a total of 66,65,290 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours in the country. The health ministry's tweet also said that the vaccination coverage has now gone beyond 144.54 crore doses. The overall recovery rate stands at 98.36%, said the ministry in its tweet. The weekly positivity rate stands at 0.89% remains less than 1% from last 47 days. Vaccination assumes greater importance at this hour as Omicron cases continue to surge across India. The authorities said they are trying their best to cover the population left to take second dose and efforts are on in that direction.

