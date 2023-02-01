Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during post-Budget conference said that both CPI and WPI inflation has come down. The central government has taken actions to address the issue of inflation. She also went on to clarify that the government was not compelling anyone to shift from the old to the new tax regime, even though the latter had greater incentives. Union Budget 2023-24: Full Text of Nirmala Sitharaman Budget Speech in English and Hindi.

Sitharaman Says Govt has Taken Actions to Address Inflation:

You have seen inflation come down, both the CPI and WPI. Action has been taken by the government, we take inflation-related steps when things develop on the ground and in response to it and that has borne results: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pic.twitter.com/wrMDF8IiQv — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2023

