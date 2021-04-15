Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Hits Out At Swiggy For Delivering Food Post 8 PM During 'Break The Chain' COVID-19 Restrictions; Mumbai Police Clarifies Home Delivery Rules:

Zomato is prepared to provide the essential food delivery service post 8pm in Mumbai, but we are not doing so because we are abiding by the letter of the law. I see our competition is continuing to operate post 8pm. I urge @MumbaiPolice to please clarify the way forward here. pic.twitter.com/LFd9qZUmED — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) April 14, 2021

Tweet by Mumbai Police:

Kindly read the Govt Notification. It says that Home Delivery is allowed but there is no time limit specified. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 14, 2021

