In a continuation of the chaos witnessed in the Bihar assembly, BJP MLA Sanjay Singh was forcefully marshalled out of the house during the session on July 14. This incident comes just a day after two other BJP MLAs were also forced to exit the assembly for raising concerns about teacher postings in the state. The repeated forced exits of BJP legislators have sparked controversy and raised questions about the prevailing atmosphere in the assembly. In the video shared by the news agency ANI, Singh can be seen forcefully carried out of the assembly by the police personnel. Bihar Assembly Ruckus: Two BJP MLAs Marshalled Out of House for Reportedly Raising Teachers' Posting Issue (Watch Video).

BJP MLA Sanjay Singh Marshalled Out

#WATCH | Patna: BJP MLA Sanjay Singh marshalled out of Bihar Assembly pic.twitter.com/jmi52qe5lf — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023

#WATCH | Patna: BJP MLA Sanjay Singh marshalled out of Bihar Assembly pic.twitter.com/81N9ASmPEP — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)