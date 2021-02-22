Lok Janshakti Party MLC Nutan Singh in Bihar joins BJP in presence of state BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal and state minister and her husband Neeraj Kumar Singh in Patna.

Bihar: Lok Janshakti Party MLC Nutan Singh joins BJP in presence of state BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal and state minister & her husband Neeraj Kumar Singh in Patna. "My husband is in BJP so I also decided to join the party so that we both can work together," she says. pic.twitter.com/xr6174tPXu — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2021

