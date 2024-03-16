On Saturday, March 16 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party workers staged protests in multiple places of Telangana against the arrest of party worker K Kavitha by Enforcement Directorate. The BRS MLC was arrested yesterday in connection with Delhi Excise Policy Case from her residence in Hyderabad. In response, K Kavitha, the daughter of BRS President and former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao refuted all allegations made by the probe agency and termed her arrest as "illegal". She said it is "a fabricated case". K Kavitha Arrested by ED: BRS Party To Stage Statewide Protest in Telangana on March 16 Over MLC’s Arrest.

BRS Supporters Stage Protest in Malkajgiri:

#WATCH | BRS leaders stage a protest in Malkajgiri over the ED arrest of party leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case pic.twitter.com/T0LNhx6Klt — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2024

Protests at Siddhipet Old Bus Stand:

#WATCH | Telangana: BRS leaders stage protest at Siddhipet old bus stand over the arrest of BRS MLC K Kavitha by ED in connection with Delhi Excise Policy case. They were detained by police. pic.twitter.com/YgA3vxMOvw — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2024

K Kavitha Says "Arrest is Illegal":

VIDEO | "It's an illegal arrest, will fight it out," says BRS leader K Kavitha (@RaoKavitha) as she is produced at Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court.#DelhiExcisePolicyCase (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/MQspgBtLNI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 16, 2024

