The counting of votes for the Chinchwad Assembly By-Election Result 2023 is underway in Pune. As per the latest trends, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ashwini Jagtap is leading the Chinchwad bypoll by over 4,000 votes. The Kasba Peth bypolls was necessitated due to the death of incumbent BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap. The voting for the Chinchwad Assembly By-Election took place on February 26, with the Pune constituency registering an average voter turnout of 50 per cent. Stay tuned for the latest updates on the Chinchwad Assembly By-Election Result 2023. Chinchwad Assembly By-Election Result 2023: Counting of Votes Begins, BJP Candidate Ashwini Jagtap Leads by 300 Votes.

