The P-Marq exit poll for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 indicates a major setback for AAP, with the BJP likely to form the government. According to the survey, the BJP is projected to win 39-49 seats, while AAP is expected to secure only 21-31 seats. If these predictions hold true, it would mark a significant political shift in Delhi. The final election results on February 8 will confirm whether the BJP can reclaim power in the national capital. Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Result: AAP, BJP in Neck-And-Neck Fight, Says Matrize Survey on Delhi Assembly Elections; Check Projected Seat Numbers.

Delhi Exit Poll Result 2025

P Marq Exit Poll for Delhi - BJP : 39-49 AAP : 21-31 All 4 Exit polls so far giving Edge to BJP in Delhi. — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) February 5, 2025

