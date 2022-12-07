The Counting of votes in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections is taking place today. As per early trends, BJP and AAP is having neck-and-neck contest while Congress is at a distant third. The saffron party has won 10 seats while AAP is trailing with 6 seats. Congress and independent candidate have won one ward each. Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Ward-Wise Winners List: Names Of Winning Candidates of BJP, AAP and Congress in Municipal Corporation Polls

