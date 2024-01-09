On being asked about Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya on January 22, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said, “Yesterday I was asked about Ram Mandir. I believe in a festival which takes everyone together, talks about everyone.” Hinting towards the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), Banerjee stated, “Do whatever you want, you are doing a gimmick before the elections, do it, I have no problem but disregarding people of other communities is not right.” I will never allow discrimination between Hindus and Muslims as long as I live, she added while talking to the media in South 24 Parganas on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: UP Tourism to Start Helicopter Services for Devotees Ahead of Ayodhya Ram Temple Inauguration.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Being Asked About Ram Mandir

South 24 Parganas: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says, "Yesterday I was asked about Ram Mandir... I believe in a festival which takes everyone together, talks about everyone... Do whatever you want, you are doing a gimmick before the elections, do it, I have no problem but… pic.twitter.com/eZDQdgp0HF — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2024

