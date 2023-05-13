The counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 is underway. As per the latest trends, BJP candidate and incumbent CM Basavaraj Bommai is leading from the Shiggaon assembly constituency. Bommai is up against Congress' Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan. The final results are still awaited. Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023 Live News Updates: Congress Extends Lead to 100 Seats, BJP Ahead in 68; Counting Underway.

Basavaraj Bommai Leading From Shiggaon:

#ResultsWithNDTV In early trends, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai leads in his constituency#KarnatakaElectionResults pic.twitter.com/vCD5GD6oVT — Mijay Vallya 🇮🇳 (@MVallya) May 13, 2023

Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023:

BREAKING : Early trends as of 8:53 am - Basavaraj Bommai leading in Shiggaon. Jagdish Shettar back in the lead in Hubli Dharwad Central.#KarnatakaPolls — Bikash Kumar Jha (@bikash_jha_) May 13, 2023

