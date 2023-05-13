The Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2023 is one of the most highly anticipated events in Indian politics this year, and you can catch all the live action on News18 Kannada from 8 AM today. Polling was held on 224 seats in single phase on May 10. The elections witnessed intense campaigning, with political parties focusing on issues such as economic development, infrastructure, agriculture, education and healthcare. The main contenders are Indian National Congress (INC), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Janata Dal Secular (JDS). Most Exit polls predicted Congress emerging as the single-largest party followed by BJP. Watch the Karnataka election result 2023 live streaming on News18 Kannada below. Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023: Counting Across 36 Centres to Decide Fate of 2,615 Candidates.

Karnataka Election Result Live Streaming on News18 Kannada:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)