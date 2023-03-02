The counting of votes for the Kasba Peth Assembly By-Election Result 2023 is underway in Pune. As per the latest trends, the MVA-backed Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar is leading the Kasba Peth by-polls by 2500 plus votes after 7th round of counting. Dhangekar is challenged by BJP candidate Hemant Rasane. Stay tuned for more updates. Pune By-Election Result 2023: Congress Candidate Ravindra Dhangekar Ahead in Kasba Peth, BJP's Ashwini Jagtap Leading in Chinchwad Bypoll.

