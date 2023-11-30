The exit poll results of the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections 2023 are out. According to the Aaj Tak-Axis My India, the BJP will likely make a strong comeback in Madhya Pradesh. The saffron party is expected to win 140 to 162 seats in Madhya Pradesh, while the Congress is projected to win 68 to 90 seats. Voting for the 230-member assembly of Madhya Pradesh was held in a single phase on November 17. The assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh saw a direct fight between Congress and BJP. Madhya Pradesh Exit Poll Results 2023 by Jan Ki Baat: Survey Shows Neck-and-Neck Fight Between BJP and Congress; Check Seat-Wise Details.

Madhya Pradesh Exit Poll Results

Madhya Pradesh Exit Poll: MP के वोटर्स के लिए बीजेपी ही 'लाडली', एग्जिट पोल में 140 से 162 सीटें मिलने का अनुमान आजतक-एक्सिस माई इंडिया के एग्जिट पोल के अनुसार मध्य प्रदेश में बीजेपी की जबर्दस्त वापसी हो सकती है. बीजेपी को मध्य प्रदेश में 140 से 162 सीटें तो कांग्रेस को 68 से 90… pic.twitter.com/TusQxxhiJR — AajTak (@aajtak) November 30, 2023

