The Jan Ki Baat released the exit poll result for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023 today, November 30. As per Jan Ki Baat's exit poll results, the BJP could get anywhere between 100 to 123 seats, while the Congress could end up winning 102 to 25 seats. Voting in the five states, including Madhya Pradesh, was held between November 7 and November 30. The results of the five assembly elections will be declared on Sunday, December 3. Madhya Pradesh Exit Poll Results 2023 by Republic-MATRIZE: Prediction Suggests Close Fight With Edge to BJP.

Close Fight in Madhya Pradesh

BIG BREAKING : Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll prediction for Madhya Pradesh Elections 2023: It's down to the wire. BJP could get anywhere between 100 - 123 seats, Congress could land up anywhere in the range of 102 - 125 seats. #JanKiBaatExitPoll2023 #MadhyaPradeshElection2023… pic.twitter.com/YYoxK39nbr — Jan Ki Baat (@jankibaat1) November 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)