Madhya Pradesh local body election results 2022 will be declared today. Local body polls in MP were held on September 27th, Tuesday. Polling took place across 46 local bodies in 18 districts with 3,397 candidates in fray. Those willing to watch Madhya Pradesh local body election results 2022 live streaming can do so below on MP Tak youtube channel.

Watch Live Streaming:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)