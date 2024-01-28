Nitish Kumar took oath as the Bihar Chief Minister for the record ninth time on Sunday, January 28. Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha of BJP are likely to take oath as Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers. This marks the JD(U) chief’s fifth flip-flop in the last decade. Tejashwi Yadav Says 'Khela Abhi Baki Hai' After Nitish Kumar Resigns as Bihar CM and Joins NDA (Watch Video).

Nitish Kumar Swearing-In Ceremony

#WATCH | Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for the 9th time after he along with his party joined the BJP-led NDA bloc.#BiharPolitics pic.twitter.com/v9HPUQwhl3 — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2024

