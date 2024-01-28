Hours after Nitish Kumar resigned as the chief minister of Bihar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said "Khela abhi baki hai". Tejashwi Yadav's remarks come after Nitish Kumar pulled another political switch to return to an alliance with the BJP. "Why should we not take credit for the work we have done? The CM who used to say that it is impossible to give jobs, we gave jobs and showed that it is possible. We brought new policies in tourism, IT, and sports. The work that was done in 17 months could not be done in 17 years (of BJP-JDU rule). We did historic work in the 17 months," Yadav said after Kumar alleged that RJD was taking credit for development works in Bihar. Girgit Ratna for Nitish Kumar: RJD Leader Tej Pratap Yadav Says JDU Chief Should Be Honoured With Chameleon Ratna Award.

'Khela Abhi Baki Hai'

#WATCH | RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says, "Why should we not take credit for the work we have done? ... The CM who used to say that it is impossible to give jobs, we gave jobs and showed that it is possible. We brought new policies in tourism, IT, and sports. The work that was… pic.twitter.com/tvqFLQELmS — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2024

