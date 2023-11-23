Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on Thursday, November 23, was seen campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of assembly elections in Rajasthan. Speaking to the media in Jaipur, Eknath Shinde said, "The people of Rajasthan have decided to form the BJP government in the state under the leadership of PM Modi." He also said that there has been corruption and atrocities on women in the last five years. "In the last election, Rahul Gandhi had said that the loans of farmers would be waived off, but till now nothing has been given to them," he stated. Eknath Shinde also said that people will take revenge in this election, and the BJP will win with a majority." Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Made State Number One in Riots, Crime, Corruption and Paper Leaks, Says PM Narendra Modi on Last Day of Campaign (Watch Video).

BJP Will Win With a Majority

#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde says, "The people of Rajasthan have decided to form the BJP government in the state under the leadership of PM Modi. There has been corruption and atrocities on women in the last 5 years. In the last election, Rahul Gandhi… pic.twitter.com/xrN58sdo2v — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2023

