Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, December 12, extended greetings to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar on his 83rd birthday and prayed for the latter's "long and healthy life. "My best wishes to Shri Sharad Pawar Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life", PM Modi wrote while tagging the Pawar in a recent tweet. Sharad Pawar Birthday Wishes 2022: PM Narendra Modi, Om Birla, Supriya Sule and Others Greet NCP Chief.

PM Narendra Modi Extends Birthday Greetings to NCP Chief Sharad Pawar

My best wishes to Shri Sharad Pawar Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life. @PawarSpeaks — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)