The Rajasthan Election 2023 Results are set to be announced today. Early trends have started coming in as postal ballots are counted. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is ahead in Rajasthan. The ECI said the BJP is leading on 71 seats, and the Congress is ahead on 46. Rajasthan Election 2023 Results Live News Updates: Initial Trends Show BJP Ahead on 100 Seats, Congress Leads in 80 Constituencies.

Rajasthan Election 2023 Results

Update | Rajasthan elections: BJP leading on 71 seats, Congress-46, as per ECI. https://t.co/aXuA2tuJe8 pic.twitter.com/yvUfeMCPph — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023

