As the Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 vote count progresses, early trends reveal the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading with a substantial margin, securing 36 seats. In a surprising development, the Congress follows closely behind, holding 16 seats. Despite exit polls favouring the BJP, the current dynamics suggest an unexpectedly competitive race for control in Rajasthan. The final outcome remains uncertain as the counting process unfolds. Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023: BJP and Congress Lead on Three Seats Each, Counting of Votes Underway.

