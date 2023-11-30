The exit poll results for the Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 are out. As per the Republic-MATRIZE exit poll survey, the BJP party is likely to form government in the state with a seat prediction of around 115-130. The ruling Congress is projected to win about 65 to 75, and others will win 12 to 19 seats. The state of Rajasthan went to polls on November 25 in a single phase. Rajasthan Exit Poll 2023 Results: Congress May Win 86-106 Seats, BJP 80-100, Says India Today-Axis My India Survey.

Exit Poll Results of Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023

Republic-MATRIZE Exit Poll numbers for Rajasthan elections are out. BJP seat prediction is around 115-130, Congress projected around 65-75 and others at 12-19. Track the most accurate and in-depth analysis on Election News Headquarters here-https://t.co/ozUsILtfhH #ExitPolls… pic.twitter.com/w7skHtCvY3 — Republic (@republic) November 30, 2023

