Rajasthan will witness a tight race between the Congress and the BJP. The 200-seat Rajasthan Assembly could see the Congress winning 86 to 106 seats, while the BJP could bag 80 to 100 seats, per the India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll. The two parties are almost evenly matched in vote share, with the Congress getting 42% and the BJP getting 41%. The Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023 will be declared on December 3. Rajasthan Exit Poll 2023 Results by ABP-CVoter, Aaj Tak-Axis My India Live Streaming: Who Will Win Rajasthan, Congress or BJP? Watch Rajasthan Assembly Elections Result Prediction To Know.

Rajasthan Exit Poll 2023 Results:

Battle for Rajasthan: @AxisMyIndia exit poll: Cong 86-106 BJP 80-100; BSP 1-2; Others 8-16 . Possible hung assembly with a marginal edge to Cong as per poll @IndiaToday — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) November 30, 2023

Congress May Win 86-106 Seats, BJP 80-100

Rajasthan Exit Poll result live updates: राजस्थान में भी कांटे की टक्कर, बीजेपी की तुलना में कांग्रेस का 'हाथ' ऊपर आजतक-एक्सिस माई इंडिया के Exit Poll के अनुसार राजस्थान में कांग्रेस को 86 से 106 सीटें मिल सकती हैं. जबकि बीजेपी के खाते में 80 से 100 सीटें आ सकती हैं. राजस्थान… pic.twitter.com/zhr4Kkv4y8 — AajTak (@aajtak) November 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)