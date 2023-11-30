The exit poll results for the Telangana assembly elections 2023 are out. As per the Republic-MATRIZE survey, the Congress party is leading Telangana and is expected to win 58-68 seats. On the other hand, the BJP is projected to win four to nine seats, while the BRS is likely to win 46 to 56 seats. The AIMIM is projected to win five to seven seats in the Telangana Vidhan Sabha polls. The state of Telangana went to polls today, November 30, in a single phase. Madhya Pradesh Exit Poll Results 2023 by Republic-MATRIZE: Prediction Suggests Close Fight With Edge to BJP.

Telangana Exit Poll Results

