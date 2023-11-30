Following an intense political campaign and substantial voter turnout in Madhya Pradesh, the attention now turns to exit polls to indicate the election's outcome. An exit poll by Republic-MATRIZE predicted that BJP would win 118-130 seats and Congress would get 90-107 seats in Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023. The Madhya Pradesh Vidhan sabha polls results 2023 will be declared on December 3, along with Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram. Madhya Pradesh Exit Poll 2023 Results by India Today-Axis My India, NDTV Live Streaming: Who Will Win MP Assembly Elections, Congress or BJP? Watch Result Prediction To Know.

Madhya Pradesh Exit Poll Results 2023 by Republic-MATRIZE:

