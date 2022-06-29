Ahead of the floor test in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde said 50 MLAs are with him and they have 2/3 majority. He also said that they will reach Mumbai tomorrow. "We are not worried about any floor test. We will pass all things and no one can stop us. In democracy majority matters and we're having that," Shinde said.

Check tweet:

